Turkey reports 21,372 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths

Turkey 14 August 2021 01:32 (UTC+04:00)
16,492 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Another 157 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 285,242 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 21,372 new cases were registered.

