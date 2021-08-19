Turkey not Afghan refugees' safe haven: Erdogan

Turkey 19 August 2021 22:34 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey does not have any obligation whatsoever to be a safe haven for Afghan refugees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Thursday after a five-hour cabinet meeting at Ankara's Presidential Complex as Taliban solidified its grasp on Afghanistan, prompting a migrant wave, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Addressing the public concerns regarding a possible migrant wave, Erdogan also said that Turkey will ensure the migrants' safe return.

"It is our obligation to Turkish citizens to ensure the refugees’ safe return to their home countries," he said.

Erdogan also dismissed claims by the opposition that Turkey is hosting 1.5 million Afghan refugees.

The president also affirmed his country's commitment to Afghanistan's "stability and security" and said Ankara could hold talks with the new government.

"We will meet with the government formed by the Taliban if necessary, and discuss our mutual agendas," Erdogan said.

