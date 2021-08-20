Turkey reports 19,320 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday registered 19,320 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,157,772, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 216 to 53,891, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 292,538 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 45.3 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 34.44 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 87.19 million doses including the third booster jabs.