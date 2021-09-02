Turkey reports 23,946 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 23,946 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,412,277, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 290 to 57,000, while 15,164 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 302,869 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 48.56 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 37.36 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 94.87 million doses including third booster jabs.