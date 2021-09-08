Turkey exports more wood, furniture to Turkmenistan in 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The value of export of wood and furniture from Turkey to Turkmenistan has risen in the first seven months of 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator exceeded $48.4 million, up by 58.1 percent on annual basis.

In July this year, Turkey exported wood and furniture worth over $4.3 million to Turkmenistan, which is 22.5 percent less than in July 2020.

The total value of Turkey’s export of wood and furniture to international markets from January to July 2021 amounted to over $3.7 billion, thus also growing by 23.9 percent on annual basis.

Turkey exported wood and furniture worth $506.5 million in July this year, which is one percent less than in July 2020.

The country’s export of wood and furniture reached $6.2 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).