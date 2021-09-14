Turkey reports 24,613 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 24,613 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,682,864, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 231 to 60,117, while 26,052 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 319,110 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.