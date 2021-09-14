Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

The number of real estate properties purchased by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey from January through August 2021 grew, Trend reports citing the Turkish State Authority on Land Cadastre and Real Estate Purchase and Sale.

According to the authority, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 858 real estate properties in the country, which is 158 properties more compared to the first eight months of 2020.

In August 2021, 138 real estate properties were sold to Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey, which is 16 properties less than in August 2020, said the authority’s report.

Totally, 141,400 real estate properties were sold in the country in the reporting month, which is 17 percent less compared to August 2020. In this month, foreigners purchased 5,866 properties in Turkey, an increase of 50.7 percent on annual basis.

In 2020, the citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 1,279 real estate properties in Turkey.