Turkish state energy exchange company to operate in Uzbekistan
The Turkish state energy exchange company (EPIAS) enters the energy market of Uzbekistan, Turkey’s Energy Ministry told Trend on Aug.31.
According to the ministry, EPIAS will cooperate with the government of Uzbekistan to manage the energy market of this country.
"Currently, negotiations are underway to create a roadmap for further cooperation," the ministry said.
Reportedly, EPIAS will also cooperate with the government of Uzbekistan in the field of renewable energy sources.
The company was established in Turkey in 2012.
