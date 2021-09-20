Qatar’s import of Turkish cars up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Qatar increased by 15.1 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $12.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .

Thus, the export of cars from Turkey to Qatar decreased by 7.5 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $1.1 million.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.

Moreover, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.

The export of Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion during the last 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).