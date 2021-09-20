Qatar’s import of Turkish cars up
The export of cars from Turkey to Qatar increased by 15.1 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $12.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .
Thus, the export of cars from Turkey to Qatar decreased by 7.5 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $1.1 million.
Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.
Moreover, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.
The export of Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion during the last 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).
