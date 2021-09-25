Turkish Airlines expands its flight network

Turkish air carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) continues to expand its flight network, Trend reports with reference to press service of THY.

The previous day, the airline, which operates flights to most countries in the world, made its first flight from Istanbul to Dallas, increasing the number of destinations in the United States to 11.

Flights to the fourth largest city in the United States (Texas) will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flights will be operated by the new generation Boeing-787 9 Dreamliner.

Air carrier THY, expanding its fleet with new generation aircraft, offering passengers not only unlimited access to new destinations, but high quality and a wide range of services.