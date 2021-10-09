Turkey confirms 30,201 daily COVID-19 cases
28,167 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 188 to 65 778.
According to the report, 360,115 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 30,201 new cases were registered.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Sky News TV channel broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past
New private sector led growth model can help Azerbaijan diversify its economy – IFC regional manager (Exclusive)