Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan

Turkey 13 October 2021 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan
Israeli startups raised $5.9b in Q3
Israeli startups raised $5.9b in Q3
Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 mln, valued at $1 bln
Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 mln, valued at $1 bln
First Tel Aviv Metro line approved
First Tel Aviv Metro line approved
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank looks to raise share of business loans in its portfolio Finance 15:48
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan Turkey 15:48
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for road reconstruction in Baku Politics 15:47
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:39
UAE "Masdar" company to invest in solar energy in Georgia Georgia 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes Transport 15:36
Georgian wheat imports from Russia down Georgia 15:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 15:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 15:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13 Uzbekistan 15:30
Passenger transport indicators up twofold in Kazakhstan Transport 15:17
US Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Talimarjon field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:17
Iran-Oman joint trade commission to discuss pressing issues at upcoming meeting Business 15:12
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 15:10
Iran receives first delivery of domestic made ambulance bus Transport 15:08
AZAL and Airbus Discussing the Possibility of the Airline's Fleet Renewal Other News 14:59
Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of CIS FMs Council in Minsk Politics 14:54
Azerbaijan’s solar photovoltaic power capacity up by over 12% Oil&Gas 14:53
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:47
New nepheline syenite plant to open in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 14:30
Iran preparing for unloading large volumes of basic goods in coming months Transport 14:28
India needs 5,630 GW solar capacity by 2070 for net zero emissions: study Other News 14:10
Malabar drill may expand in future: US navy chief Other News 14:05
Indian FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms in meeting with institutional investors in US Other News 14:03
In general we are satisfied with Russian peace mediation - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
Our involvement in Afghanistan was only limited to our peacekeepers - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:58
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev Politics 13:56
Main principle in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is independence - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:49
The plan is to return former refugees as soon as possible to their homelands - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Kenya to launch tea processing plant in Iran Business 13:48
We need to look to the future, because we have discovered new gas deposits - President Aliyev Politics 13:47
Iran has been destabilizing actor in many ways - US State Dept on Iran's action against Azerbaijan Politics 13:36
Iran working with China for affordable housing project Construction 13:35
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 13:27
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 13:26
Volume of funds spent on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria disclosed Oil&Gas 13:23
Iran-Saudi Arabia talks continue with oil market in spotlight - energy expert Oil&Gas 13:19
First hydrotests begin on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank eyes opening branch in liberated territories Economy 13:13
Kazakhstan looks to introduce energy consumption standards Kazakhstan 13:12
Azerbaijan to partake in Russian Energy Week int'l forum in Moscow Oil&Gas 13:09
Iran’s West Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its production plans Oil&Gas 13:08
Georgia, Austria sign protocol on cooperation Georgia 13:07
Kazakhstan, Lithuania eye launching direct interstate flights Kazakhstan 13:01
Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia taking place in Moscow Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals assets growth for 1H2021 Finance 12:58
Turkey sees rise in local real estate sold to Azerbaijani citizens for 9M2021 Turkey 12:57
Belarus to launch full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine by year’s end Russia 12:46
Israeli startups raised $5.9b in Q3 Israel 12:43
Etihad raises $1.2 bln in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in aviation Arab World 12:42
European gas demand to continue exceeding production by 2050 Oil&Gas 12:02
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 12:00
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port soar Transport 11:57
South Korea allocates funding to Uzbekistan to battle COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:56
Georgia shares data on foreign trade turnover for 9M2021 Georgia 11:55
Indian economy to grow at 9.5% this year, 8.5% in 2022: IMF Other News 11:46
Kazakhstan to be among regional leaders by gas processing capacity projects Oil&Gas 11:43
Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade reveals amount of loans issued to enterprises Finance 11:41
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Business 11:31
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 13 Georgia 11:27
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Bartin port in 8M2021 Turkey 11:27
Azerbaijan discloses prices on its oil Oil&Gas 11:26
Fossil fuel reserves by region – IEA data Oil&Gas 11:21
IMF expects faster economic growth in Uzbekistan Business 11:20
Traffic flow at Georgia's airports increases Georgia 11:19
Uzbekistan receives batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from Turkey Uzbekistan 11:15
Georgian banks increase loan portfolio Georgia 11:14
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz opens tender for drilling equipment modernization Business 11:13
Luxury giant LVMH's third-quarter sales up by 20% Europe 11:06
Immediate period of higher gas prices to be temporary – IEA Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani ambassador reminds of day when Armenian diaspora blocked roads in Europe (PHOTO) Society 11:02
No new oil & gas fields required beyond those approved for dev’t, says IEA Oil&Gas 10:54
IEA excludes extended pan-commodity period of high prices Oil&Gas 10:44
Georgia’s 9M2021 imports of Turkish steel increases Turkey 10:42
Need to ensure Afghan territory not used for terrorism: PM Modi at G20 extraordinary summit Other News 10:40
Turkmen company using drainage water to grow agricultural products Turkmenistan 10:40
Kazakhstan eyes resuming flights with all countries by end of 2021 – committee Transport 10:37
Turkmenistan, India discuss trade-economic cooperation Turkmenistan 10:33
BHOS student: I was impressed by simplicity and sincerity of President Ilham Aliyev Society 10:31
Armenia needs to show political will and constructive approach - Azerbaijan's Deputy FM Politics 10:22
Kazakhstan to implement plans for reconstruction of airfields within new national project Transport 10:14
Iran’s CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish steel in 9M2021 Turkey 10:06
Iranian currency rates for October 13 Finance 09:54
Kazakhstan, Russia negotiating on joint development of new light aircraft Transport 09:54
Iran’s Abadan Oil Refining Company put up various products for sale at IRENEX Oil&Gas 09:53
Azercell awards Tokyo Olympics 2020 winners (PHOTO) Society 09:51
Azerbaijan increased natural gas production by 36% - EIA Oil&Gas 09:44
Google LLC to start paying VAT in Uzbekistan Finance 09:36
Oil falls on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth Oil&Gas 09:28
Iran issues loans to increase manufacturing of industrial, mining enterprises Finance 09:09
Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 09:05
Iran reveals 2020 budget settlement report Business 08:59
First regiment of S-500 air defense systems to defend Moscow - source Russia 08:39
ICT Agency to speed up digital transformation in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Interview) Economy 08:10
China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three quarters Other News 08:03
1,707 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:34
3 USPS workers, including suspect, dead after shooting at Memphis facility US 07:05
US ready for Vienna talks on nuclear deal, but time is limited — White House US 06:32
US House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default US 05:59
All news