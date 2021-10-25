Turkey shares data on cargo shipments via its Aliaga port

Latest
Development of financial technologies in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 23:15
Georgian PM holds videoconference with Ukrainian, Moldovan counterparts Georgia 23:03
Modernization of our country, fight against unpleasant situations must reach a completely new level - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22:50
We are a creator nation, and we will rebuild Gubadli - Azerbaijani president Politics 22:49
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.5 mln: Africa CDC Other News 22:11
For me, biggest reward is joy and pride in the eyes of former IDPs - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:30
Second Karabakh war showed our strength and our national spirit - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21:28
After 27 years, we ended the occupation and expelled the enemy from our land - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:20
Zangilan airport will be commissioned next year - President Aliyev Politics 21:18
We will restore all settlements of Gubadli district, including Gubadli city - Azerbaijani president Politics 21:16
After restoration work is completed, streets will be named after martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 21:14
Uzbekistan’s 9M2021 imports of Turkish leather goods increase Turkey 20:59
Azerbaijan defense minister meets leadership of Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO) Politics 20:41
Azerbaijan, NATO talk prospects for co-op in various spheres (PHOTO) Politics 20:37
Ernst & Young reveals total revenues of Uzbekneftegaz during 1H2021 Uzbekistan 20:16
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments via its Aliaga port Turkey 19:59
Iran talks exports of its nano products to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan Business 19:57
Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service expanding use of electronic signature Economy 19:25
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 9M2021 Turkey 19:24
Iran sees increase in manufacturing of several industrial, mining products Business 18:58
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan booming - IRICA Business 18:57
Azerbaijan’s timber imports from Russian region revealed Construction 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 26 Oil&Gas 18:53
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan sign number of bilateral co-op documents Turkmenistan 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 18:51
Kazakhstan ready to significantly increase imports of Turkmen gas - President Tokayev Oil&Gas 18:40
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance work carried out in liberated lands Society 18:39
Georgia records highest budget deficit in ten years Georgia 18:38
Azeronline providing companies in Azerbaijan's liberated lands with Wi-Fi ICT 18:21
Kazakhstan ready to increase trade with Turkmenistan Business 18:17
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Vatican Politics 18:14
Program of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan announced Politics 17:57
Airbus rejects pressure to curb record jet output goal Europe 17:52
Azerbaijan to export Karabakh honey to France Business 17:47
Azerbaijan reveals funds allocated for drawing up master plan for Gubadli city Politics 17:47
Galt & Taggart shares data on Georgia's tourism revenues growth Georgia 17:41
US data cloud giant Snowflake opens Israel office US 17:38
Chinese oil company sells stake in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:38
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan to dock telecommunication networks at border Kazakhstan 17:35
It'll take time for Kazakhstan to accelerate its energy transition - Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 17:34
Iran increases export by aid of private sector Business 17:32
Iran to reform budget plan structure Finance 17:28
Azerbaijan discloses timing of booster vaccination for COVID-19 infected persons Society 17:26
Participants of online Global Poster and Painting Competition 2021 felicitated (PHOTO) Other News 17:22
Azerbaijani defense minister meets NATO official (PHOTO) Politics 17:21
Output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields revealed Oil&Gas 17:16
Fitch places credit ratings of 4 Qatari banks on negative watch US 17:13
Kazakhstan to raise solid waste disposal share Kazakhstan 16:56
Uzbekistan eyes implementation of joint projects with Russia Uzbekistan 16:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:45
Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars for end of 2022 US 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,477 more COVID-19 cases, 628 recoveries Society 16:40
Kazakh National Bank positively assesses development dynamics in domestic real sector Kazakhstan 16:38
Azerbaijan exceeds honey production plan Business 16:32
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of drilled oil-gas wells in country Oil&Gas 16:18
Turkey to invest in construction of laboratory for veterinary vaccines production in Azerbaijan Economy 16:16
Afghanistan still owes Uzbekistan for electricity, debt continues to grow Uzbekistan 16:15
VTB Bank Azerbaijan sees drastic increase in net profit Finance 16:11
Azerbaijani Ombudsman briefs Bulgarian delegation about crimes committed by Armenia Politics 16:09
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Uzbekistan Politics 16:06
After Gubadli, we continued our victory march with dignity and raised our national flag in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 16:02
Georgia's import prices dropping – TBC Capital Georgia 16:02
Azercell offers a new Wi-Fi campaign! Society 16:01
After many years, we all experienced joy of this victory - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:01
Present and future generations of our people will always be proud of our martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 16:00
Kazakhstan reports increase in annual coal production volumes Business 15:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 25 Society 15:59
Azerbaijan shares latest data on lending to mining industry Finance 15:59
Galt & Taggart reveals Georgia's trade turnover statistics Georgia 15:55
It is significant and historic day in history of Gubadli district today - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:53
Kazakhstan eyes completing main reconstruction work of Kostanay airport by end of 2021 Kazakhstan 15:44
SOFAZ reveals revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 15:35
Kazakhstan, Mongolia agree to continue co-op in agro-industrial complex Kazakhstan 15:30
Iran's East Azerbaijan province continues investments in construction projects Business 15:24
Iran invites investors to develop energy sector Oil&Gas 15:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Gubadli district on her Instagram page (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Iran seeks to curb inflation by aid of private sector Finance 15:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to receive USD 80 mln from ADB for budget support Kyrgyzstan 14:53
Kazakhstan’s National Bank changes base rate Kazakhstan 14:45
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 14:42
Azerbaijan sees increase in turnover of payment cards Finance 14:27
Kazakhstan’s National Bank reveals inflation rate for September 2021 Kazakhstan 14:21
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with general public of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:16
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurate 'Gubadli' substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:16
Turkey notes decrease in number of used vehicles Turkey 14:15
Prices on some food items soar in Iran Business 14:13
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new complex of SBS military unit in Gubadli distict (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli road (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:11
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:55
5th edition of DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival to be held in Baku Society 13:55
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 13:54
Activity of certain enterprises in Iran's industrial parks resumed Business 13:52
Iran announces amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Finance 13:51
Turkey's value for steel export to Turkmenistan growing Turkey 13:49
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan look to sign agreements in transport sector (Exclusive) Transport 13:47
Iran, Germany to hold Joint Energy Committee meeting Oil&Gas 13:11
Iran seeks to increase export of technical services to neighboring countries Oil&Gas 13:08
Overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange drops hard Finance 13:04
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with US down in 9M2021 Economy 13:01
Georgia's sheep exports up Georgia 13:01
