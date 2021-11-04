Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021

Turkey 4 November 2021 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey and Azerbaijan thinking about new projects in region - Binali Yildirim Politics 15:39
Prestige of 8th Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst Politics 15:26
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs Politics 15:24
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases Transport 15:24
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Value of Turkish electrical goods export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 15:24
Certain reforms need to be conducted at UN - former secretary-general of Arab League Politics 15:23
Cambodian Prime Minister congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Victory Day Politics 15:21
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:20
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman Politics 15:09
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties Business 14:58
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:53
Iran sees record number of registered for National Housing Movement Construction 14:48
Russia, Iran denies claims over restrictions that limit gas extraction from Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:44
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize after border delimitation - FM Politics 14:43
Activities in Iran’s Anzali port down Transport 14:38
Uzbek Kapitalbank announces tender for repair works on its branch Tenders 14:31
Georgia, Germany to discuss economic co-op Georgia 14:29
Iran looking for solution to prevent rising unemployment Business 14:09
Iran releases imported home appliances from customs warehouses Business 14:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Tekdam village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 14:05
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Politics 14:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:01
Failure to have resolutions complied with, undermines UN's credibility - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 14:00
Iranian private companies to build electricity line for Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:00
It is necessary to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
New co-chair of OSCE MG from France appointed Politics 13:54
Iran repairs several power plants Oil&Gas 13:53
bp’s output at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:44
COVID-19 vaccine distribution must be equal and fair - President of 75th UN General Assembly Politics 13:36
OIC ex-Sec-Gen hopes for former refugees to return to liberated Azerbaijani lands soon Politics 13:36
Electricity generation at Kazakhstan's wind farms to exceed hydropower volume - IHS Markit Kazakhstan 13:35
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev Politics 13:27
Reps of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visit village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 13:24
All countries must unite in fight against COVID-19 - aide to Azerbaijani president Society 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Aghjabadi Society 13:13
Iran discloses money needed for laying of highways in Ardabil Province Construction 13:12
Kazakhstan's coal mining company opens tender for purchase of power plant Tenders 13:12
Azerbaijan ready to start peace talks, sign peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:07
First panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Fitch predicts changes in revenue of Uzbek Enter Engineering company Uzbekistan 13:01
bp updates on progress in ACE project Oil&Gas 12:59
Substantial export growth to boost Turkmenistan's GDP growth - EBRD Business 12:58
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Charak port soars Transport 12:57
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:56
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at its Chabahar port Transport 12:55
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day Russia 12:39
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s mining sector increases Business 12:39
EBRD shares its forecast on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 12:38
EBRD confirms recovery of Uzbekistan's economy Uzbekistan 12:37
Global Baku Forum is important step in fight against consequences of COVID-19 – Erdogan Politics 12:32
WHO, UN Geneva Office's chiefs awarded with Nizami Ganjavi International Prize Politics 12:32
Kazakhstan, Belarus eye increasing volume of mutual trade in agriculture Kazakhstan 12:30
Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria in mid-December - Foreign Ministry Kazakhstan 12:20
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
bp reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:14
Kazakhstan talks long-term forecast for share of local renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 12:14
Cargo transportation through Iran's Shahid Beheshti International Airport up Transport 12:11
Azerbaijan's transit potential to increase with opening of Zangazur corridor Politics 12:07
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iranol Oil Company at energy exchange Oil&Gas 12:04
Kazakhstan’s PM talks measures to achieve carbon neutrality Kazakhstan 12:00
WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021 Politics 11:58
Turkish president appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 11:44
Uzbek bank opens tender for choosing provider of payment terminals Tenders 11:36
Kazakhstan’s economy forecast to expand, EBRD says Business 11:29
Azerbaijani SMBDA, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry sign MoU (PHOTO) Economy 11:17
UK welcomes Azerbaijan's growing role in international affairs – Boris Johnson Politics 11:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 11:06
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 4 Georgia 11:04
Number of combined heat and power plants in Kazakhstan to be transferred to gas Oil&Gas 11:03
Situation in fuel and lubricants market stabilizing - Kazakhstan's energy minister Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan implemented UN resolutions that remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan exported more than 14 bcm of gas via SGC over 10 months of 2021 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss Europe 10:39
As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, we provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:37
44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:29
Global Baku Forum to provide opportunity to discuss urgent issues – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:23
Currently, situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:21
SOCAR Georgia Gas to invest in new local project Georgia 10:21
Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 10:17
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Azerbaijan - country paying great attention to economic, social, social events – Turkish MP Politics 10:01
Work underway to open Zangazur corridor - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 09:43
Iran and Switzerland trade ties drop to a minimum - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:36
Turkey discloses volume of cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 9M2021 Turkey 09:32
Value of Turkish-made cement export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 09:31
Oil slips further as Iran nuclear talks set to resume Oil&Gas 09:29
North Korea can produce more uranium than current rate World 08:45
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:44
Democrat Murphy narrowly wins re-election as governor of U.S. state of New Jersey US 07:09
Oil extends decline after Iran, world powers set date for nuclear talks World 06:18
Carbon levels are rising again after brief COVID drop World 05:36
Eric Adams announces victory in NYC mayoral election US 05:07
Macron in final toast to Merkel: 'you kept Europe united' Europe 04:21
'Intentional deceit': French ambassador slams Canberra over AUKUS deal Europe 03:36
Bird flu prevention zone declared across UK Europe 02:53
All news