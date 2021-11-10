Turkey discloses data on passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport

Turkey 10 November 2021 10:47 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
New “010” numbers from Azercell – “The Winners’ Choice!” Society 10:46
Kazakhstan launches auctions to select renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 10:45
BHOS graduate, participant of Patriotic War gets job at SOCAR Society 10:39
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Samsun port in 10M2021 Turkey 10:39
Azerbaijan's oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:05
World Bank to support development of Kazakhstan’s agriculture Business 10:04
Azerbaijan’s marketable gas production to increase in 2025 Economy 10:01
Turkmen glass producer boosts export volume Business 09:48
Azerbaijan's real GDP forecasted to grow in 2022 Economy 09:47
Oil rises on surprise U.S. crude stockpile decline Oil&Gas 09:39
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 09:39
Turkmenistan reveals GDP growth rates for 10M2021 Business 09:36
Azerbaijan reveals funds to use for moving over 30 state structures to G-Cloud ICT 09:35
TBC Capital shares its forecast on inflation in Georgia Georgia 09:33
Iranian companies keen to expand investments in Turkmenistan Business 09:27
Georgia approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15 Georgia 08:41
Biden extends US National Emergency on Iran for another year Iran 08:40
Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22 Kazakhstan 08:14
First anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory is day of pride and joy - former CEO of ISESCO Politics 08:00
Biden-Xi virtual meeting planned for as soon as next week US 07:33
Japan reports first bird flu outbreak of season, culling 143,000 chickens Other News 06:57
U.N. says at least 16 staff, dependents detained in Ethiopia World 06:24
Macron announces to postpone easing anti-COVID-19 measures amid new pandemic wave Europe 05:28
13 injured as building collapses in Turkey's Malatya Turkey 04:36
Pfizer asks U.S. FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster for all 18 and up US 04:13
Oil prices rise ahead of U.S. inventory data Oil&Gas 03:16
UK records another 33,117 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:18
12 killed after vans collide in south Mexico World 01:34
France's Macron demands acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots Europe 00:41
True owners returned to Azerbaijan's Karabakh - former PM of Romania Politics 00:01
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms for first time World 9 November 23:19
UN urges Lebanese gov't for swift solutions to shortage of essential services Arab World 9 November 22:30
Iran’s exports to Nigeria up by 8% in Q2, Q3 of 2021 Iran 9 November 21:35
Uzbekistan imports 289 million liters of gasoline Uzbekistan 9 November 21:12
Georgian State Agency of Oil and Gas to exploit Black Sea shelf oil Georgia 9 November 20:46
Armenian Armed Forces shoot at Azerbaijani army's engineering equipment in Kalbajar direction Politics 9 November 19:59
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young children Europe 9 November 19:20
President of the Australia-Azerbaijan Association congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 9 November 18:42
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 November 18:16
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 9 November 17:58
Armenians leaving their homeland after military defeat in Second Karabakh War - Eurasianet Armenia 9 November 17:52
Azerbaijan discloses subsidies for AZAL, Baku Metro from state budget for 2022 Economy 9 November 17:46
Uzbekistan shares data on imports of meat in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 9 November 17:44
Azerbaijani Navy officers take part in NATO assessment exercises (PHOTO) Politics 9 November 17:37
Armenia wants to cast shadow on activities of Russian peacekeepers - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 9 November 17:29
Azerbaijan unveils list of non-subsidized cities, districts for 2022 Economy 9 November 17:27
Iran sees increase in liquidity Business 9 November 17:07
Iran releases list of trading partners Business 9 November 17:05
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 9 Uzbekistan 9 November 16:58
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 November 16:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,855 more COVID-19 cases, 2,199 recoveries Society 9 November 16:48
Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 6 million Society 9 November 16:36
Price indexes of financial and trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 9 November 15:44
Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Moscow Politics 9 November 15:23
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official Politics 9 November 15:21
Iran may be left out of transit routes such as ‘Silk Road’ –Iranian official Transport 9 November 15:17
Azerbaijani serviceman dies in accident in Turkey - MoD Politics 9 November 15:01
Uzbekistan to launch production of South Korean electric vehicles Uzbekistan 9 November 14:58
Uzbek Aviation agency temporarily bans flights of Russian iFly Airlines Uzbekistan 9 November 14:54
Uzbekistan to sell state assets to private companies in 2022 Uzbekistan 9 November 14:54
Elbit Systems UK JV wins $88m pilot training system deal Israel 9 November 14:51
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 9 November 14:50
ExxonMobil announces FID for mega China petchem project US 9 November 14:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 9 November 14:32
India at COP26 says its solar energy capacity increased 17 times in 7 years Other News 9 November 14:24
India gets on board action agenda on sustainable agriculture at COP26 Other News 9 November 14:23
European Union stands with Azerbaijan, Armenian and the region - Special rep Politics 9 November 14:20
Uzbekistan shares data on imports of gasoline for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 9 November 14:13
Norway banking sector robust but pandemic, rates pose risks Europe 9 November 14:08
Iran shares data of rice imports Business 9 November 14:08
Russia consistently implementing measures of unblocking all transport links in South Caucasus - MFA Politics 9 November 14:07
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD Politics 9 November 14:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi refinery opens tender to purchase equipment, materials Tenders 9 November 14:02
Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022 - Saudi Aramco Oil&Gas 9 November 13:58
Azerbaijani FM leaves for France on working visit Politics 9 November 13:48
Number of passenger planes received at Iran’s Kermanshah International Airport up Transport 9 November 13:48
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 9 November 13:48
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 9 Oil&Gas 9 November 13:45
Azerbaijan discloses forecast for VAT revenues to state budget in 2022 Economy 9 November 13:45
Turkish parliament to discuss extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan Politics 9 November 13:44
Activities in Astara port soar Transport 9 November 13:33
Niagara Falls illuminated with colors of Azerbaijan’s National Flag (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 9 November 13:33
Azerbaijani army organized based on Turkish Armed Forces model – MoD Politics 9 November 13:32
Georgia reports 6 021 coronavirus cases, 3 792 recoveries, 75 deaths Georgia 9 November 13:30
Russia detects 39,160 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 9 November 13:24
Gas price in Europe down 4.5% as pumping via Yamal-Europe resumed Europe 9 November 13:17
Kazakhstan reports increase in gross international reserves Finance 9 November 13:10
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex increases capacity utilization Oil&Gas 9 November 13:01
Uzbekistan considering buying gas abroad in case of abnormal cold snap - ministry Uzbekistan 9 November 12:47
Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day Politics 9 November 12:35
Uzbekistan shares data on import of potatoes in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 9 November 12:34
Uzbekneftegaz completes drilling work at Khadzhikazgan field Uzbekistan 9 November 12:34
SOCAR’s Petkim sees significant growth in net profit Oil&Gas 9 November 12:30
Saudi Q3 GDP growth at 6.8%, highest since 2012 Arab World 9 November 12:15
Snam increases natural gas injection into Italian National Transportation Network Oil&Gas 9 November 12:11
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD Politics 9 November 11:48
Azerbaijan reveals forecast of average inflation rate Economy 9 November 11:46
Iran shares data on exports of fishery products Business 9 November 11:45
Uzbekistan obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Kuyi Surgil field Uzbekistan 9 November 11:42
