Turkey’s Samsun bans unvaccinated visitors from abroad

Turkey’s northern city of Samsun has banned unvaccinated visitors amid rising cases worldwide, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) said in a report on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the report, the province’s health board has ruled that unvaccinated visitors from Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan will need to submit a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before entering the city.

If the visitors from these countries can prove that they have been fully inoculated, at least 14 days prior to their visit with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), they will be exempt from the PCR test requirement and welcomed into the city.

The report also said that aircraft and ship crews and truck drivers will also be exempt from quarantine and PCR tests.