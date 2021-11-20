Turkish presidential spokesperson discussed regional developments with his American counterpart
Turkish presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın discussed regional developments and Turkey-U.S. relations with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in a phone call on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
According to a statement, the two officials touched on bilateral political and economic ties, enhancing defense cooperation, and regional and global developments.
They also discussed the political situation and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, Syria’s territorial integrity and counterterrorism efforts, as well as the political process and elections in Libya, establishing permanent peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and concerns about developments in eastern Ukraine, as Russia continues to build troops on the border.
