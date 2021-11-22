Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Karasu and Ukraine’s Chornomorsk ports

Turkey 22 November 2021 14:52 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Karasu and Ukraine’s Chornomorsk ports
Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry (UPDATE)
Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry (UPDATE)
Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry
Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry
Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization Politics 15:33
US supports Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure Europe's energy security – ambassador Politics 15:30
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministry - ambassador Politics 15:30
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting country Turkey 15:23
Turkey discloses cargo, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport for 10M2021 Turkey 15:19
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days Politics 15:16
US committed to ensuring lasting peace in South Caucasus - ambassador Politics 15:14
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Vatican Politics 15:14
Iran still looking to solve drought problem Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijan, Russia plan to launch 'railway industrial express' project Economy 14:57
Georgia reveals producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 14:56
Kazakhstan reports increase in monetary base value Finance 14:52
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Karasu and Ukraine’s Chornomorsk ports Turkey 14:52
Turkmenistan discloses products bought by businessmen at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Turkmenistan 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 22 Society 14:45
Georgia’s GDP to reach historical maximum in 2022 – government Georgia 14:26
Sweden's Ericsson snaps up cloud firm Vonage in $6.2 bln deal Europe 14:24
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport in 10M2021 Turkey 14:22
Iran and Iraq look to expand agricultural ties Business 14:03
Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 24 Russia 13:57
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard wraps up repair of 'Shirvan 2' crane vessel (PHOTO) Transport 13:57
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 13:55
Azerbaijan’s natural gas imports down Oil&Gas 13:50
Shelf life of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 extended - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 13:26
Shah Deniz 2 starts production from the fifth well on North flank Oil&Gas 13:20
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:16
Georgia issues treasury bonds to cover domestic debt Georgia 13:09
Iranian banks issue large loans in services sector Business 13:02
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for hydrogen content measurement Tenders 12:48
Israeli venture firm OurCrowd gets license to operate in the UAE Israel 12:47
Azerbaijan notes decrease in investments in non-oil sector for 10M2021 Economy 12:45
Israeli fintech platform 8fig raises $50m Israel 12:33
Iran sees increase in prices of agricultural goods Business 12:19
EU, EBRD support Georgian construction company’s ambitions to enter EU market Georgia 12:19
Kazakh company to purchase batteries via tender ICT 12:00
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports up Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan holds Drift Cup Tournament (PHOTO) Society 11:56
New agreements on purchase of Azerbaijani gas via TAP to be possible at end of 2022 – expert Economy 11:56
AHK Azerbaijan invites for participation in online seminar on “Online-Trainer” Society 11:54
Five people killed, over 40 injured after car plowed into crowd in US — police US 11:53
Georgia’s Finance Ministry shares data on external debt Georgia 11:50
IRICA shares data on value of Iran’s cars, spare parts exports Business 11:39
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Yellija village (VIDEO) Politics 11:37
GECF marks growth in Azerbaijan’s domestic gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:36
Iran improves maritime trade policies Transport 11:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Korea’s Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:35
Turkey reveals vehicles handled by Yalova ports Turkey 11:34
Azerbaijan marks increase in natural gas production Oil&Gas 11:16
Iran increases copper production Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan eyes introducing online system in all of courts in 2022 Society 11:10
Georgia launches technical support program for exports – Produce in Georgia director Georgia 11:07
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 22 Georgia 11:03
Bakcell wins the “National CSR Award 2020” Society 11:02
GECF reveals estimates on Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves Oil&Gas 10:59
Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed Oil&Gas 10:54
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued in trade sector Finance 10:52
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Albania in 9M2021 Turkey 10:52
Iran facing budget deficit - Iranian VP Finance 10:48
Iran to store liquid fuel for sustainable power production Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran confronts illegal smuggling of goods from South Korea Business 10:35
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 commodities in domestic export Georgia 10:30
Azerbaijani justice minister reveals number of people released under amnesty act Society 10:29
Student Spartakiad dedicated to 10th anniversary of establishment of Baku Higher Oil School kicks off at BHOS (PHOTO) Society 10:27
Turkey registers more companies with Russian capital for 10M2021 Turkey 10:26
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran, Russia trade increases Business 10:24
Syria to lift ban on car parts import from Iran Business 10:18
Iranian currency rates for November 22 Finance 10:14
Iran to increase investment in oil sector Oil&Gas 10:13
Iran to begin drilling work in Khuzestan province Oil&Gas 09:58
Iran, Georgia to increase trade co-op Finance 09:49
Australia to allow entry for fully-vaccinated visa holders from Dec. 1 Other News 09:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 22 Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran's affordable housing plan to reduce rising prices in housing sector - Property Advisers Union Construction 09:25
Iran boosts gas condensate export capacity in Persian Gulf Oil&Gas 09:23
UK to require charge points for electric vehicles in new buildings Europe 09:22
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 09:21
Iran records increase in international passenger transportation via airports Transport 09:21
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:20
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of loans issued in housing, construction sector Finance 09:19
Iran provides several loans in industrial and mining sectors Finance 09:17
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks increase Finance 09:15
Iran's trade turnover with neighboring countries - on positive balance - IRICA Business 09:14
"Some fatalities" reported after vehicle plows into Wisconsin parade: police US 08:55
Turkey welcomes deal reached in Sudan: Foreign Ministry Turkey 08:37
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Kazakhstan adds 921 new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:17
Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins Europe 06:45
4 killed, 4 injured in firing in SW Pakistan World 05:59
UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12 World 05:21
At least 1 dead, more than 20 injured after SUV drives through Waukesha Holiday Parade US 04:33
US missionaries say two of 17 abductees freed in Haiti Other News 03:51
COVID vaccination efficacy goes down in 6-8 months - vaccine developer World 03:15
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest Europe 02:08
UK records another 40,004 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:25
Clashes break out in Brussels in protests over coronavirus restrictions Europe 00:25
Iran is satisfied with the development of bilateral trade relations with Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 23:44
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 21 November 22:43
Jordan enters 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: health ministry Arab World 21 November 22:40
France to send police special forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe Europe 21 November 21:34
All news