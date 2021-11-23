Turkey confirms 24,856 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Monday reported 24,856 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,596,410, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 193 to 75,235, while 28,935 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 361,005 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 56.06 million people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 50.09 million had their second doses.
