Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Georgia notably grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Georgia for employment notably grew from January through October 2021, Turkey's Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on Nov. 26.

According to ISKUR, this indicator amounted to 109 people, up by 49.3 percent on annual basis.

A total of 11,688 Turkish citizens have traveled abroad via the agency in the first 10 months of this year, which is 24.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.

Some 123,317 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in October 2021.

Moreover, 37.9 percent out of the total number of those employed were women, and 62.1 percent were men. At the same time, 98.8 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey exceeded 3.1 million in October this year, 49.2 percent of them are women, and 50.8 percent are men.