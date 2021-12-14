Number of Turkish jobseekers in Azerbaijan for 11M2021 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan for employment significantly reduced from January through November 2021, Turkey's Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on Dec. 14.

According to ISKUR, this indicator amounted to 49 people, down by 59.2 percent on annual basis.

A total of 13,171 Turkish citizens have traveled abroad via the agency in the first 11 months of this year, which is 29.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2020.

Some 121,193 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in November 2021. At the same time, 98.9 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed in Turkey exceeded 3.1 million, 49.4 percent of them are women, and 50.6 percent are men.