Number of Turkish citizens seeking jobs in Uzbekistan greatly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish job seekers to Uzbekistan greatly increased from January through October 2021, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

Thus, the number of the Turkish citizens who visited Uzbekistan through ISKUR increased by three times and reached 750 from January through October 2021 compared to the period from January through October 2020.

In general, 11,688 Turkish citizens traveled abroad via ISKUR from January through October 2021, which is 24.7 percent more than from January through October 2020.

Some 123,317 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in October 2021.

Around 37.9 percent out of the total number of those employed accounted for women, 62.1 percent - for men. Moreover, 98.8 percent of job seekers found jobs in the private sector.

There were 3.1 million unemployed people in Turkey in October 2021, 49.2 percent of them were women, 50.8 percent - men.