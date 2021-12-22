Turkey approves use of domestic vaccine against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The use of the Turkish-made TURKOVAC vaccine against coronavirus in Turkey has been approved, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement in his online address to the participants of the ceremony of starting the vaccine production in Sanliurfa province.

According to him, the serial production of the vaccine began on December 22.

"The TURKOVAC vaccine is a symbol of the Turkish authorities' determination to protect the health of the country's population. The citizens will receive SINOVAC and BioNTech vaccines, as well as TURKOVAC," added the president.