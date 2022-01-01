Turkey confirms 40,786 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Turkey on Friday reported 40,786 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,482,550, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 163 to 82,361, while 23,968 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 372,516 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.