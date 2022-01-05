Date of first meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey unveiled
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
Trend:
The first meeting of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey will be held on January 14 in Russia’s Moscow city, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Special envoys have been appointed from both sides - Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Latest
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance talks expiration of grace period on compulsory heath insurance