As "two states, one nation", we are always with Azerbaijan - Hulusi Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for us. As "two states, one nation" we are always close to Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told reporters in Ankara, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He noted that his country's goal is to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus.

"Our wish and hope is to understand and seize the hand of peace extended to Armenia by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey. To seize this opportunity. It is not just about Azerbaijan and Armenia, it is about turning the whole region into an island of stability", Akar said.

Recalling the establishment of a joint center with Russia to monitor the ceasefire since January 30 last year, the minister said: "Cases of ceasefire violations are under control there. We are optimistic about the situation. Ceasefire violations are decreasing, stability is becoming more comprehensive. We hope that the situation will be more stable in the coming days. We believe that Turkish-Russian cooperation in these issues will be successful, a ceasefire will be achieved, and we will contribute to its sustainability".

The minister also noted that the Turkish military, together with their Azerbaijani counterparts, are trying to clear mines and improvised explosive devices in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.