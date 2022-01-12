Turkey sets new daily record with 74,266 COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 74,266 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure on record, raising its tally of infections to 10,117,954, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 137 to 83,980, while 39,226 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 430,253 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Ankara, Turkey, on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.15 million people in Turkey have received the first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.97 million have had the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 137.42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs.