Turkey discloses Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway construction details (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

The commissioning of a high-speed railway in Turkey, which will connect Ankara and Sivas province, is scheduled for 2023, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend on Jan. 14.

According to the ministry, the length of the railway line, the construction of which was launched in 2007, will reach 393 kilometers. The new high-speed railway will pass through Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas provinces.

“The total cost of the project is 18.1 billion Turkish lira ($1.3 billion),” the ministry said. “The project costs reached 2.05 billion Turkish lira ($151.5 million) as of 2021 while 15.2 billion Turkish lira ($1.1 billion) in 2020," the ministry said.

Some 42.5 billion Turkish lira ($3.1 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey in 2021, of which 5.9 billion Turkish lira ($435.9 million) accounted for foreign loans.

Moreover, 282.8 billion Turkish liras ($20.9 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey in 2020, of which 56.8 billion Turkish lira ($4.2 billion) accounted for foreign loans.

(1 USD = 13.5644TL on Jan. 14)