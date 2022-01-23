Turkey sees increase in number of real estate purchased by Kazakh citizens in 2021

Turkey 23 January 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey sees increase in number of real estate purchased by Kazakh citizens in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The number of real estate facilities purchased by Kazakh citizens in Turkey in 2021 grew, Trend reports citing the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre (TKGM).

According to TKGM, this figure reached 2,090, up by 319 on annual basis.

Kazakh citizens purchased 282 real estate facilities in Turkey in December of last year, which is 112 more than in the same month of 2020.

Last year, 1.4 million real estate facilities were sold in the country, which is 0.5 percent less than in the previous year.

In December 2021, 226,503 real estate facilities were sold in Turkey, which is 1.1 times more compared to December 2020.

In the reporting year, foreigners purchased 58,576 real estate facilities in Turkey, which is the growth of 43.5 percent year on year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Cost of manufactured computers up in Azerbaijan
Cost of manufactured computers up in Azerbaijan
Turkmen enterprise releases its first tablets and smartphones
Turkmen enterprise releases its first tablets and smartphones
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan since Thursday Europe 18:57
Turkey sees increase in number of real estate purchased by Kazakh citizens in 2021 Turkey 18:23
Talks between Taliban and Western and Afghan representatives underway in Norway Other News 18:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,697 more COVID-19 cases, 526 recoveries Society 17:48
Some 72 COVID-19 cases recorded among those arrived at Beijing Olympics Other News 17:32
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw Other News 17:01
US Navy says it detained ship delivering cargo for Houthis from Iran US 16:30
Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister Turkey 16:02
Russia confirms over 63,200 COVID-19 daily cases Russia 15:35
Azerbaijan prioritizes creation of food safety through local production Economy 15:25
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 15:08
Expat doctors worked alongside Kuwaiti counterparts to revive Kuwaiti health sector: Dr Riyadh Khan Other News 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Society 14:29
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 14:13
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector ICT 13:57
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated by Gilan Combined Cycle Power Plant Oil&Gas 13:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13:37
Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:36
Tickets are available for two bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city Society 13:36
Tank and artillery shells found in Azerbaijan’s Samur-Absheron canal (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:34
Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed in both directions Turkey 13:25
One person killed, two hurt in Budapest hospital fire -police Europe 13:21
Intercity bus plunges into abyss in Turkey’s Istanbul city Turkey 12:52
An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district Other News 12:26
Almost all Kazakhstan remains in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 12:01
Nadal beats Mannarino in battle of left-handers to reach last eight Other News 11:32
Azerbaijan holds training exercises in commando military unit (VIDEO) Politics 11:22
Georgia reports 9,696 coronavirus cases, 5,408 recoveries, 28 deaths Georgia 11:09
Training session for reservists continues in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Society 11:07
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 10:46
Arab League delays annual summit as COVID-19 bites again Arab World 10:41
Turkey plans to hold next meeting within "3 + 3" format - Erdogan Politics 10:14
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions Other News 09:55
S.Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds Iran 09:29
Electricity generation of Iran’s Bandar Abbas TPP surges Oil&Gas 09:00
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase spare parts for analyzers and gas detectors Tenders 08:59
SCO to consider draft program proposed by Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 08:52
Iran-Russia annual trade to increase to $10 b from $4 b Iran 08:24
Kazakhstan confirms 14,012 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:36
French EU lawmaker Collard joins far-right presidential candidate Zemmour Europe 06:54
Pfizer, Moderna boosters up to 90% effective against Omicron: CDC World 06:10
Turkey’s Turkovac to be tested as booster for Pfizer-BioNTech jab Turkey 05:12
Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections Other News 04:28
Visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon: Kuwait foreign minister Arab World 03:43
UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths Europe 03:04
EU Commissioner for Energy to visit Azerbaijan Politics 02:39
Pfizer CEO sees annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters World 01:43
US Dept of State plans to begin evacuation of US embassy staff from Kiev on Jan 24 US 00:50
Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six Other News 00:28
Georgia’s coal imports from Kazakhstan triple Georgia 00:01
Presidential administration of Georgia submits candidates for election commission to parliament Georgia 22 January 23:48
Remittances to Uzbekistan in 2021 totaled USD 8 bln Uzbekistan 22 January 23:40
Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey - Raeisi Iran 22 January 23:22
Massive California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway US 22 January 23:12
Italy's Berlusconi decides against running for president Europe 22 January 22:43
Azerbaijan, Iran talk military cooperation Politics 22 January 22:14
Azerbaijani chess player continues to lead in Tata Steel Masters tournament Society 22 January 22:12
Serviceman of Azerbaijan Army dies in non-combat conditions Politics 22 January 21:49
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Uzbekistan revealed for 2021 Turkey 22 January 21:28
UAE stops all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts Arab World 22 January 21:02
Airbus cancels $6bn contract with Qatar Airways World 22 January 20:29
German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader Europe 22 January 19:42
Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time in Turkey Turkey 22 January 19:12
Record-breaking indicators in non-oil sector - what is secret to success of Azerbaijan's economic strategy? Economy 22 January 18:39
Iran shares data on exports from Aras Free Trade Zone Business 22 January 18:35
Kazakhstan names damage caused to business as result of large-scale rallies Kazakhstan 22 January 18:34
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 22 Georgia 22 January 18:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 22 January 17:44
India now allows 6 people to register on one number for Covid vaccination Other News 22 January 17:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 22 January 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 1,614 more COVID-19 cases, 610 recoveries Society 22 January 16:56
Azerbaijan changes rules for quarantine control of Covid-19 Society 22 January 16:28
India's Karnataka approves design & launch of nano-satellite by govt school students at Rs 1.9 Cr Other News 22 January 16:02
‘One Modi cannot change a country, need more icons like him’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Other News 22 January 15:47
Seizing of illegally stored weapons from citizens continues in Kazakhstan - interior minister Kazakhstan 22 January 15:07
Azerbaijani border serviceman commits suicide in military hospital Politics 22 January 15:05
Iran unveils details of agricultural export Business 22 January 15:04
Kazakh Armed Forces performing tasks to ensure public order in regions with “red” level of terrorist threat Kazakhstan 22 January 14:52
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time Other News 22 January 14:46
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 14:41
Kazakhstan developing measures to reform Samruk-Kazyna Fund's activities Kazakhstan 22 January 14:35
PMO records surge in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 22 January 14:16
S&P predicts gas production growth in Azerbaijan through 2025 Oil&Gas 22 January 14:14
Turkmen medical enterprise discloses production data Business 22 January 14:14
Azerbaijan to hold auction for Ferrum Kapital CJSC's bonds Economy 22 January 14:13
Kazakh president talks need to continue work to reveal all circumstances of recent riots Kazakhstan 22 January 14:12
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase helium via tender Tenders 22 January 13:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 22 Society 22 January 13:39
Oil price spikes likely in 2022 amid inventory tightness midyear Oil&Gas 22 January 13:28
7 killed, 16 injured in massive fire in central Mumbai high-rise Other News 22 January 13:26
Oil demand to be robust in coming years despite net-zero strategies Oil&Gas 22 January 13:20
India reports 3,37,704 new Covid cases, 488 deaths in 24 hours Other News 22 January 13:20
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 11 mln since pandemic began Russia 22 January 13:16
OPEC+ focus to switch away from propping up prices Oil&Gas 22 January 13:16
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 22 January 12:45
Most people feel I-T exemption limit could be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh: India's KPMG Other News 22 January 12:43
Turkmenistan’s Balkandokma complex doubles cotton yarn sales Business 22 January 12:43
Uzbekistan reveals data on agricultural, forestry and fisheries production Uzbekistan 22 January 12:43
All news