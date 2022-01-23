Turkey sees increase in number of real estate purchased by Kazakh citizens in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The number of real estate facilities purchased by Kazakh citizens in Turkey in 2021 grew, Trend reports citing the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre (TKGM).

According to TKGM, this figure reached 2,090, up by 319 on annual basis.

Kazakh citizens purchased 282 real estate facilities in Turkey in December of last year, which is 112 more than in the same month of 2020.

Last year, 1.4 million real estate facilities were sold in the country, which is 0.5 percent less than in the previous year.

In December 2021, 226,503 real estate facilities were sold in Turkey, which is 1.1 times more compared to December 2020.

In the reporting year, foreigners purchased 58,576 real estate facilities in Turkey, which is the growth of 43.5 percent year on year.