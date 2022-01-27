Turkey ready to host Zelenskyy, Putin to defuse tensions: Erdogan

"We are ready to host presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Turkey for negotiations," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview late Wednesday, reiterating that Turkey is ready to help any way it can to defuse tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"There is no way Turkey can be OK with the tensions in Ukraine," he said.

"We want peace in our region, and we are ready to help to diffuse tensions any way we can."

Erdogan also emphasized Turkey's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed his hopes that the region won't see a full-fledged war.

"Turkey has reiterated many times its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said.

"I'm hoping that Russia won't launch a full-fledged invasion. We also have to tell Russia why some of its requests are unacceptable."