Turkey welcomes Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan ceasefire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
Trend:
The Foreign Ministry of Turkey said Ankara welcomes the cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports citing MFA press service.
"We are pleased that the clashes on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border yesterday evening (27 January) calmed down before further deterioration and that the ceasefire has been achieved with the common sense of the parties," the ministry said.
"We reiterate our sincere desire for a peaceful resolution of border tensions between the two brotherly and friendly countries through negotiations," it added.
