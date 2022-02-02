Turkey slams Council of Europe for biased stance on Kavala case

The Foreign Ministry of Turkiey criticized the Council of Europe for interfering in the ongoing independent judicial process and adopting a biased and selective stance regarding the case of businessperson Osman Kavala, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry said the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe continues to violate the principle of respect for judicial processes by adopting a resolution to send the Kavala case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

Noting that while the ministers committee currently has many decisions that have yet to be implemented by other countries, it keeps focusing on the case of Kavala on a regular basis.

“It is evident that this decision, which disregards the ongoing domestic legal case and was taken based on political motives, damages the reputation of the European human rights system,” the ministry said, adding that the ministers’ committee needs to stop its biased and selective stance.