Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on its citizens to leave the eastern regions of Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued an announcement Regarding Travel to and Security Situation in Eastern Regions of Ukraine, in which it called on its citizens to leave these territories, Trend reports.
"In the light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. We recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary", an announcement says.
