Turkey ready to contribute to reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine - President Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
A telephone conversation took place between President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey said, Trend reports.
During the talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to contribute to reducing tensions with Ukraine and maintaining peace.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)