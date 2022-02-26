Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing Turkish MFA.
Cavushoglu called on Russia to stop the military operation in Ukraine, noting that further escalation of tension in the region would not benefit anyone.
Turkish FM said that in case of mutual desire of the parties, Ankara is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
