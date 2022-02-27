Turkish FM Cavushoglu discusses Ukraine cease-fire with Russia's Lavrov

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu discussed a possible cease-fire with Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in the country with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The main topics of the conversation were the possible cease-fire and humanitarian situation, including the evacuation of civilians, according to a briefing by the Foreign Ministry.

Sunday marked a busy day at the office for Cavushoglu as he spoke to several counterparts via phone, including Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Details on Cavushoglu's conversation with Kuleba, however, were not disclosed.

The top Turkish diplomat also held talks on Ukraine with Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets along with Dutch counterpart Wophe Hoekstra and Helga Maria Schmid, the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).