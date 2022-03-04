Turkish Airlines suspends flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova until March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4

Trend:

Turkish Airlines has temporarily canceled flights to/from Ukraine and Moldova, Trend reports citing the Turkish air carrier's Twitter page.

"Our flights from/to Ukraine and Moldavia until March 18th, 2022 (included) have been cancelled.

For the ticket change and refund requests, you can apply the travel agency, visit our website or contact our call center at +90 850 333 0 849."