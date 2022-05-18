Turkey calls for restraint as battle rocks Libyan capital

Turkey on Tuesday called for restraint as gunfire rocked Libya's capital for several hours after a rival prime minister attempted to oust interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“We are following the developments in Libya with concern,” the Turkish Embassy in Libya said in a written statement.

“Maintaining calm and not allowing clashes is our main priority. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, exercise rationality, and refrain from actions that might endanger stability,” it underlined.

Saying that Turkey views Libya as a whole and embraces all Libyans, the embassy said Ankara would continue to contribute to the Libyan reconciliation efforts, as well as to the political process led and adopted by the Libyans under the auspices of the United Nations.

“In this regard, it is important for all parties in Libya to complete the work aimed at laying the required solid legal groundwork as soon as possible. We support the efforts of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State facilitated by the United Nations.”