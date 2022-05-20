West should recognize YPG as terror organization - Erdogan

The Western countries should recognize the YPG group as a terrorist organization as they already have designated the illegal PKK a terror group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 20, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“They have now made a different cover for the EU’s recognition of the PKK as a terrorist organization. They said they consider the PKK a terrorist organization, so why don’t you recognize the YPG as a terrorist organization? YPG is a terrorist group produced by the PKK,” he told reporters after Friday prayers.

Not only the EU, but the United States also have been in contact with these groups, he said, adding, “Currently, terrorist organizations are performing all kinds of demonstrations in many European countries, especially in Germany, the Netherlands, France and Finland.”

Erdogan emphasized that the governments of these countries give all kinds of assurances, although Turkey has expressed to them that these are terrorist organizations and that their crimes are obvious.