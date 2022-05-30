Erdogan, Zelensky discuss situation in Ukraine, safe corridors

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone call that also addressed the continuation of peace talks with Russia and the establishment of safe corridors, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The call came just hours after Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine.

Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey is making every effort to ensure the continuation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stressing the country's readiness to provide more support, including mediation, his office said.

The Turkish leader said he placed value on a project to create a safe sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural goods, his office said in a statement.

"Erdogan stated that he especially valued the project to create a secure sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," it read.

The statement also added that Erdogan welcomed, in principle, the idea of making Istanbul a headquarters for an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations.