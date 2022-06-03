Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's membership bids were based on just and legitimate grounds, Erdogan’s office said late Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity," Erdogan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, for his part, drew attention to the necessity to fulfill the expectations of Turkey, an important ally.