Turkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps to establish regional peace - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Turkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps to establish peace in the region, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara on June 6, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, the relations between the two countries are an example for everyone.

Liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] has opened up a new opportunity for sustainable peace and prosperity, which shouldn't be missed, the minister added.