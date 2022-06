BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Efforts to secure grain exports from Ukraine were on the agenda on Thursday in a phone call between Türkiye's foreign minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports citing ministry.

During the call, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Guterres also evaluated developments in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.