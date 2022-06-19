Turkish delegation to have talks in Brussels for Nordic countries’ NATO bid

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal departed on June 19 for Brussels where they will have discussions over the documents being negotiated between the parties for Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18 with hopes that the process will be completed as soon as possible.

Turkiye says it won’t approve the two Nordic states’ bid to join the alliance until they give written assurances on the fight against terrorism, namely the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, YPG.