Erdogan, UN chief discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday discussed initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing crises caused by the situation in Ukraine, a statement said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Guterres that Turkiye maintains joint efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea, which would be “effective in terms of averting a global food crisis,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Turkiye is involved in efforts for the establishment of the U.N.-led mechanism that would free Ukraine's Black Sea ports and allow grain to be shipped out. Turkey would facilitate and protect the transport of the grain in the Black Sea, officials have said.

Erdogan said he continues to urge his counterparts to revive peace negotiations and end the war through diplomacy.