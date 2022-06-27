Erdogan, Biden may meet at NATO summit to discuss Turkey's concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden "may well" meet President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit this week to discuss Turkey's concerns about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Nothing is scheduled at the moment, but they may very well have the opportunity to see one another at the NATO Summit. Let's see how the next 24 hours unfold," Sullivan told reporters in Germany. The summit is set to begin on Tuesday.

Sullivan said he was not suggesting all issues involved would be resolved by the NATO summit in Madrid later this week but said the goal was to "try and resolve as many of them as possible so that Madrid gives a boost to their candidacies even if there remain some concerns on the part of Türkiye."

"There is a flurry of diplomatic activity occurring," he added.