Türkiye, Armenia agree to open land borders for third-country nationals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The fourth meeting of special representatives for normalizing relations between Türkiye and Armenia, respectively, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, took place in Austria's Vienna on July 1, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

The sides agreed upon the soonest opening of land borders between Türkiye and Armenia for third-country nationals, as well as decided to start the necessary procedures in this regard.

They've also agreed to start direct air cargo traffic in the near future.

Moreover, the special representatives discussed other possible steps to achieve the complete normalization of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their intention to continue the normalization talks without preconditions, the ministry said.