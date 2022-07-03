Preparations for delivery of Turkmen gas to Turkish market nearing completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Three options for the delivery of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye are being worked out, and preliminary activities in this direction are coming to an end, Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

"We are working on three alternatives, Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) line through the Caspian Sea, the SWAP agreement or the pipeline, by seaway to pipeline. I am happy to say that we are very close to completion," vice president emphasized.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov provides serious support for the rapid achievement of results, Oktay added.