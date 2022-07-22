EU, UK, US, others welcome Türkiye, UN-brokered Ukraine grain deal

The U.S., European Union the United Kingdom welcomed the agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Türkiye to resume grain exports through the Black Sea, with the goal to ease the threat of a global food crisis, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Today's Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction. We call for its swift implementation," tweeted the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell added that the EU continues to provide help in shipping Ukrainian grain.

"The EU remains committed to helping Ukraine bring as much of its grain into global markets as quickly as possible. The EU’s Solidarity Lanes plan has facilitated the export of 2.5 million tons in June alone. We are also working closely with partners such as the U.N. and G-7, to promote a multilateral response to broader aspects of global food security. In this context, we are mobilizing over 7.7 billion euros until 2024," Borrell said in the statement.

The U.S. also said it welcomes Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul, calling it "positive step," thanking President Erdoğan, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government congratulated Türkiye and the U.N. for brokering the deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine.

Others also welcomed the groundbreaking development.

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim said he’s pleased about the deal.

"I am very pleased that all parties have reached agreement on the way forward for ships to safely transport much-needed grain and other commodities through the Black Sea..."

Guy Platten, the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping also said it was a long-needed breakthrough for millions of people. He continued by saying that although the deal is an important step, more work still needs to be done.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also welcomed the deal.

"The G7 is working closely with partners like Türkiye and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed without putting at risk Ukraine's sovereignty and protection," Trudeau said.

With the mediation of Türkiye and the U.N., Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday on the resumption of Ukraine's grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

Under the deal, reached on a U.N.-led plan during July 13 talks in Istanbul, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbors, and to ensure the safety of the routes.