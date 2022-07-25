Akar, US counterpart discuss bilateral ties in phone call

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, including the grain corridor deal, the counterterrorism fight, problems with Greece and the issue of F-16 jets in a phone call on Monday, the Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Minister Akar and Secretary Austin discussed defense and security issues, including the grain transportation from Ukraine, counterterrorism fight, Turkey-Greece relations and the procurement of F-16s in a phone call," the ministry said.